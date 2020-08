SODUS: Age 31, went home to be with the Lord on August 5th, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Chester Payton and Rose Jock; siblings, Sherrithia Payton, Kawanna Payton, Maurice Payton, Sylinda Brown and William Payton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Memorial Service to start promptly at 3:00pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com