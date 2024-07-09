Pearson, Judith Douglass 

GREER, NC/Wolcott: Judith Douglass Pearson passed away June 27, 2024 surrounded by her family after a brief illness.

Born on August 11, 1940 in Auburn, NY, daughter of the late Mack Arthur and Ruth Fosmire Douglass, Judy grew up in Wolcott, NY and graduated valedictorian of Leavenworth Central School in 1958. She received a Bachelor’s degree from Alfred University in 1961, a Master’s degree from Peabody College for Teachers and an Ed,S. and Ph.D in Educational Psychology at University of Georgia. She served many children throughout her long career as a school psychologist in Greenville County and Spartanburg County District 6.

Judy was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Greer as a Deacon, Elder and longstanding member of the choir. She was an early member of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Furman University and was a dedicated student and leader for 30 years. She cherished her years as the accompanist for The Upstate Men’s Choir since its formation in 2018.

Her grandchildren brought her great joy and she was a faithful presence, champion and source of unconditional love to each of them. Judy had a lifelong love of gardening, reading, cooking and enjoying her screened porch at Lake Lyman. She was admired and loved by all who knew

her and led a full and active life filled with friends, family, learning and service. She always found ways to use her many gifts and talents to help those most in need.

Surviving are her two daughters, Jodi Pearson Zbinden (Louis) and Pamela Pearson Lewis (Bob) both of Charlotte, North Carolina; two brothers, Peter Mack Douglass (Pat) and Michael

Anthony Douglass (Linda) both of Wolcott, New York; brother-in-law, Billy Booker Pearson (Terri) of Playa del Rey, California; four grandchildren, Louis Henderson Zbinden IV (Sarah), James Pearson Zbinden (Mary Elizabeth), Macy Elaine Lewis and Robert Towner Lewis III; and two great granddaughters, Anne Miles Zbinden and Margaret Pearson Zbinden.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her husband of 61 years, James Phillip Pearson, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Greer later this summer.

Memorials may be made to the Organ Fund at First Presbyterian Church of Greer, 100 School Street, Greer, SC 29650 or Williams Syndrome Association, 243 Broadway, #9188, Newark, New Jersey 07104.