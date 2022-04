PALMYRA: Robert “Bob” James Pease Sr., passed away on April 14th 2022. He was a loving husband, father, “Pepaw” and grandfather. He is survived by his wife; Marla, two children; Robert (Nicole) and Molly (Ryan) and three grandchildren; Lucy, Bayleigh, and Teagan. Family and friends are invited to call from 2-5pm on Saturday, April 23 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Please consider donations in Bob’s memory to American Red Cross, P.O. Box 4002018, Des Moines IA 50340 OR to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.