Peck, Carla J.

Williamson: Carla J. Peck (Wilson) went home to the Lord November 13th, 2021. She was born June 8th, 1946 to Bernard and Grace Wilson. She grew up and went to school in Penfield New York. She was a Graduate of Penfield High School and went on to be an Executive Secretary and Bookkeeper. She retired to Florida at age 37, with her Husband Elwood (predeceased).

Carla was floral manager at a local grocery store for 7 years and retired from Suntrust bank in Okeechobee. She loved painting (oils and acrylics), sewing, knitting and many other crafts.

She is survived by her daughter Charlene Peck and Step-daughter Sharon Cooney (Daniel), also surviving her are Longtime Partner David Gossard, step grandchildren Teather Jane, Adam Green, Niece Kathy Adams, Nephew Mark (Maria) Wilson, 3 brothers and one sister, and several other nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by step daughter Julie Green.

No services at this time, internment will be at a later date in New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice.