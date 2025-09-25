Peck, James R. 

Newark/Phelps: James R. Peck, 85, passed away on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

James was born on July 20, 1940, in Geneva, NY, the son of the late Elmer and Viola (Shuster) Peck. He grew up in Phelps before moving to Newark in the 7th grade and graduated from Newark Central Schools in 1958. James continued his education at Cornell University, where he graduated in 1962 from the Agriculture school.

In 1961, he married Ann Tellier, and together they settled in the Newark area, raising their four sons. James was a well-known farmer and agricultural consultant for over 50 years, respected throughout the region for his knowledge and dedication to the land.

Beyond his professional life, James had many interests. He was an avid photographer and a skilled woodworker. He was also a proud member of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

James is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Ann; his sons: Jay (Lesley), Tim (Cynthia), Wade (Lisa), and Eric (Lisa) Peck; grandchildren: Meghan (George) Kimball and their children, Matt, Ethan, and Hannah Peck, Elijah and Jeremiah Iheoma, and Jacob Peck; several adored step-grandchildren; sister, Janet (Donald) Stevens; brothers, Richard and Ted (Carol) Peck; sister-in-law, Martha Spiess; along with many extended family members and numerous friends.

James was predeceased by his brothers, David and Donald Peck; step-granddaughter, Kayla Schroeder.

Please join the family for a celebration of Jim’s life at 1 p.m. Friday, October 3, 2025, at the United Church of Canandaigua 11 Gibson Street, Canandaigua, NY 14424.

In memory of James, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the United Church of Canandaigua 11 Gibson Street, Canandaigua, NY 14424.

