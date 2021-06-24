Powered by Dark Sky
June 24th 2021, Thursday
Peck, Jeffrey L.

by WayneTimes.com
June 24, 2021

SODUS: Entered into rest on June 21, 2021 at age 64.

Predeceased by his father: Dean Peck.

Jeff was an avid NASCAR and racing fan for many years. He retired after 30 years from the Williamson Highway Department as a Heavy Equipment Operator.  Most importantly, he was a devoted son, father and grandfather.

Survived by his loving daughters: Lindsey (Brent) Lewis and Rachel Peck; grandchildren: Brayden and Sophie; mother: Iva Peck; sister: Lori Cook; brother: Randall (Kathryn) Peck; many extended family members and numerous friends.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held on (Thursday) July 1, 2021 from 5pm – 7pm at the Williamson Driftriders Snowmobile Club: 7639 North Centenary Road, Sodus, NY  14551.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to plant a tree in loving memory of Jeff.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

