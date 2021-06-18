Peck, William L.

NEWARK, NY: William L. Peck, age 85, resident of Goose Creek, SC and husband of Barbara Alvaro Peck passed away on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at Trident Medical Center in Charleston, SC.

A graveside memorial service will be held in Newark, NY on Friday June 25th at 1pm. Services will be officiated by Father Peter Clifford of Penfield, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

William was born on January 24, 1926 in North Rose, NY, son of Vivian L. and Dolores Hauss Peck. He graduated from Simmons Institute for Funeral Services in Syracuse, NY. He was a funeral director for over 40 years. William was also a COTA for the State of NY.

Survivors in addition to his wife, Barbara of 61 years are: daughter, Christine Peck Rueda (Victor) of Houston, TX; two grandchildren: Matthew Yost of Chicago, IL and Nathan Yost (Sandra) of Houston, TX; two siblings: Karen Thiemann (Ed) of Rose, NY and Gregory Peck (Lori) of North Rose, NY; two sisters-in-laws: Mary Lou Alvaro Papadopoulos (Kimon) of Penfield, NY and Susan Alvaro Williams (Charlie) of Penfield, NY; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and numerous extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Maureen Peck Nielsen; and sister, Johanne West.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.