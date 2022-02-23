Peer, Susanna C. 

SODUS, NY: Loving Mother to seven children passed away at home Monday, February 21, 2022.

She is predeceased by her parents, Abram and Dina Nevelizer; husband of 36 years, Howard Peer; son Howard D. Peer; brother, Abram Nevelizer; and precious granddaughter, Jessica Brent.

She is survived by her loving companion of seven years, Carmen Reppi; six daughters: Susanna (Michael) Duch, Sharon (James) Jones, Laurel (Ted) Hills, Gayle Montez, Rebecca (Lloyd) St. John, Elizabeth (David) Brent. Also survived by three sisters -Connie Muilwyk, Kathleen Muilwyk, and Mary Mortimer; brother Jim Nevelizer; and, many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Susanna lead a faithful Christian life for 91 years and her family takes great comfort from knowing that she is now in heaven with her Lord and Savior.

Calling hours will be Saturday February 26, 2022 from 10am to 12 noon, followed immediately by her funeral service at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. A spring burial is planned in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Susanna’s memory to the Sodus Town Ambulance or Meals on Wheels.

