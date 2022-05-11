Peets, Kenneth M. “Kenny”

ONTARIO: November 15, 1943-May 7, 2022 (age 78). Passed away on May 7, 2022. Kenny was born on November 15, 1943 to the late Luther Peets and Helen “Spollio” Davis. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Laura Bond and brother-in-law William Gross. He is survived by his loving wife of thirty years Marie Peets; children, Renee (Dan) Reagan, Kenneth (Melissa) Peets, Scott Peets and Rhonda Peets; stepchildren Tina & Terry Fuhrman; grandchildren, William, Shawna, Adalynn and Levi; great grandchildren, Aubriella, William and Lydia; siblings, Dianna Gross, David Peets, Judy (Tom) Parker; brother-in-law, James Bond; several nieces, nephews and long time friends Mickey White and Jimmy Lieberman.

Kenny was a graduate of Wayne Central School, class of 1961. He served his country and was honorably discharged from the United States Army with Rank of Private E2. He enjoyed fishing in the 1000 islands with friends and family, riding his Harley, going to the casino, NASCAR, and of course Elvis Presley. In his later years he could be found bartending at Capizzos where he earned the nickname “KP”.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 3 to 6PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A service of remembrance will follow visitation at 6PM. Interment private. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.