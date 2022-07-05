Peglow, Charles Peter

MARION: Passed away peacefully with family by his side on July 4, 2022 at the age of 80. Charles is predeceased by his parents, Grant and Isabella Peglow; brother, Donny Peglow; sisters, Dorothy Bell, Evelyn Divilbliss. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carrie Peglow; Children, Katherine Crego of Florida, Rochlene (Scott) D’Amato of Palmyra, Richard (Lisa) Crego of Marion, Christopher (Toni) Peglow of North Carolina, grandchildren, Ashley (Roy) Atwell, Nick (Pauline) Atwell, Sean (Ashleigh) McGinn, Rachael McGinn, Michael McGinn, Aleigha D’Amato, Alicia (Zack) Huff, Amber (Andy) Johnson, Preston (Kendra) Crego, Connor (Bryannah) Crego, Jenna Crego, Patience (George) Wagner, Steven Peglow, Graysin (Daniel)

Treece; great-grandchildren, Jayden Atwell, Kaysn Gay, Maddie Atwell, Kinsley McGinn, Joshua Huff, Addison Huff, Bentley Crego, Elijah Wagner, Payton Wagner; several nieces and nephews.

Charles was a long-time resident of Marion New York. He is a veteran of the United States Army where he proudly served in the Vietnam War. Charles worked at Garlock’s for 35 years, working in the expansion joint dept. He enjoyed being outdoors working in his gardens, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, July 9th 10AM till 12PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the service will be held at 12PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com