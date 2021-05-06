Pelletier, Brian Keith

ONTARIO: Of Slocum Road, Ontario, died on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital following a massive infection that went to his heart and spread throughout his body and to all of his organs despite heroic measures to stop it. Brian was born on January 9, 1963 in Rochester, attended school in Ontario, NY followed by his education in diesel technology where he earned his certification as a diesel technician. He worked as a diesel mechanic at various places and often would work 2-3 jobs, at a time, due to the high demand. In 1996, Brian sustained a severe spinal cord injury, due to a 15 foot fall, after which he had several spinal surgeries and has been disabled since 2004. He always enjoyed working on any type of vehicle and would work on his own vehicles over the last several years, along with those of family and friends, taking rests along the way. He had a big heart and simply wanted to help those in need by doing their auto repairs.

Brian liked spending time with his children. He often would take them to car races, camping, or fishing. In his younger days, Brian participated in local demolition derby’s. He was interested in classic motorcycles and owned a 1954 Harley Davidson Panhead. Never accepting his disability, Brian did his best to overcome it. He remained upbeat, spending time with family, friends, and enjoyed all music especially rock music of the 1970’s and ‘80’s. He followed NASCAR racing admiring Dale Earnhardt and took his death very hard.

Brian is survive by his mother, Judy Gorley; wife Margaret Pelletier; children Laura (Leon Turner) Pelletier, David (Kristen Potwora) Pelletier, and Michaela Pelletier; stepson, John Reigelsperger; sisters, Regina Matteson and Hope (Tim) Emery; brother, Christopher Matteson; granddaughter River Turner; sister-in-law Kathy Madsen; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Brian especially enjoyed the company of the family dog Tasha. He is predeceased by his stepfather Wilbur Gorley; niece, Alicia Giambra and sister-in-law Joyce Williams.

For the comfort of family and friends during this period of COVID, a graveside service will be offered on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2PM, at the Furnaceville Cemetery, Trimble Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Services will be officiated by Pastor Barden Gerace of the Assembly of God Church in Ontario, NY. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo, please visit the tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.