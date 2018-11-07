Connect with us

Pembroke, Bertha VanHouter

WALWORTH/DUNEDIN FL: Age 96, passed away Monday October 29, 2018.  Bert was predeceased by her husband Charlie. She is survived by her sons Burton and Vaughn (Linda) Pembroke, grandsons Carey, Jeff, Greg (Charity), and Tim Pembroke, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, sister Ruth VanHouter, sister-in-law Lillian VanHouter, nieces, nephews, cousins. There will be no calling hours or service at Bertha’s request. Her sons request that anyone lucky enough to have a Mom still living should give her a call.

