Pembroke, Karen L. 

NEWARK: Entered into eternal rest, on August 28, 2018 at age 59. Predeceased by brother: Charles Andrew. Karen was born the daughter of the late Leland and Mabel (Mollenkopf) Pembroke on Friday, September 12, 1958 in Newark, NY. She spent 23 years working for the Breen family through ownership of Bell’s IGA and Save A Lot, spending several years as front end manager. She loved all the friends and “adopted” children she made during her time at the store. She enjoyed gardening, the beach and her cats. Karen will be remembered by her longtime partner, Charles Brown, daughter Stacey (Elizabeth Neal) Brooks, brother: Donald Andrew; sister: Sandra Francis; nieces: Melanie (Aaron) Rowe; Marlene (Craig Perkins) Francis; nephew: Guy (Missy) Andrew. Calling hours will be held on (Sunday) September 2, 2018 from 2pm – 4pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Karen can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society or to the Newark Public Library. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com