January 25th 2021, Monday
Penrith, Betty Jean (Freeland)

January 25, 2021

NEWARK: Age 93, passed away Jan. 19, 2021. She was born in Blossburg, PA, on April 28, 1927, the daughter of Gersham and Beatrice (Smith) Freeland.Betty grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated from Elkland High School. She worked for the State of New York as a caretaker at Newark Developmental Center and spent her last working years in private duty care for the elderly. She was a religious woman with strong faith, and a kind, caring, generous soul who helped others without hesitation. Betty was a wonderful cook and baker, enjoyed sewing and crafts, loved animals, and adored her many grandchildren. She is survived by her loving children, Jean (Amberg) Schwartz and her husband Gary of Royalton, MN, Kathleen Robinson and her partner Peter Vanderpool of Rochester, James Smith and his wife Janice of Walworth, and Lori Smith and her husband Michael Pilkenton of Newark; her 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren; and sister Edwina (Freeland) Waite. Betty was predeceased by husbands Edward Amberg, John Robinson, Edward Smith, and Thomas Penrith; sister Donna (Freeland) Lowe; brothers Carl Freeland, Wesley Freeland, and Delbert Freeland; daughter Lillian Robinson; and grandson James “Jimmy” Rogers. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Armstrong Senior Living where she lived for the last 13 years; Tynisha Jacobs, Dee Scialbone, and Rita Buffet for the incredible care they each gave her; and the nurses and doctors at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital who made her comfortable until the end. A memorial service and burial will be held sometime in the summer. Condolences may be made online at Steven Funeral Home www.stevensfhmarion.com. Memorial donations may be made to your local Human Society www.humanesocity.org.

NEWARK: Age 93, passed away Jan. 19, 2021. She was born in Blossburg, PA, on April 28, 1927, the daughter of Gersham and Beatrice (Smith) Freeland.Betty grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated from Elkland High School. She worked for the State of New York as a caretaker at Newark Developmental Center and spent her last

