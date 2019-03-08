Pergolizzi, Frank J.

NEWARK: Entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital at age 76. Frank was born on October 30, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to Frank and Leila Quilligan Pergolizzi. He loved his western movies especially John Wayne. He loved to garden and to read magazines. He was quite the comedian and flirt. Frank will be lovingly remembered by his many friends and staff at the Finger Lakes DDSO. Friends are invited to attend his funeral service on March 12, 2019 at 1pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY followed by burial in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com