Obituaries
Pergolizzi, Frank J.
NEWARK: Entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital at age 76. Frank was born on October 30, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to Frank and Leila Quilligan Pergolizzi. He loved his western movies especially John Wayne. He loved to garden and to read magazines. He was quite the comedian and flirt. Frank will be lovingly remembered by his many friends and staff at the Finger Lakes DDSO. Friends are invited to attend his funeral service on March 12, 2019 at 1pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY followed by burial in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
Latest News
Community “Tax Blast” Day, March 9th
Once again, dedicated RSVP volunteers will prepare your NYS and Federal tax returns for FREE! Trained per IRS standards, the...
“Mamma Mia!” to be presented at Lyons High School, March 8-9
The Lyons High School, along with Lyons Community Players, has been chosen to produce the Blockbuster Hit Musical MAMMA MIA!...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Thursday, February 28 Class B1 No. 2 Newark 59, No. 3 Hornell 48 (OT) N (18-3): Jayden...
Recent Obituaries
Feiock, Blanche E.
LYONS: Age 102, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Blanche was born October...
Pergolizzi, Frank J.
NEWARK: Entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital at age 76. Frank was born on...
Collett, Daniel E.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY: Entered into rest Feb. 17, 2019 at the age of 54. Son of Mona and David Collett; brother of...