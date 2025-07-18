What are you looking for?

Perkins Sr, Timmy L.

July 18, 2025
CLYDE: Timmy L. Perkins Sr, 62, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2025 at his home in Clyde surrounded by his loving family. Tim, known as “Bird-Dog” by friends, was born April 22 ,1963 to Richard and Betty Perkins. Tim was a man of many trades and known for his infectious smile, free spirit and witty personality. To know him was to love him. He is survived by his wife Michelle of 19 years and his loving children Crystal, Courtney, Jayden and Timmy Perkins Jr. Calling hours will be held July 21, 2025 from 11am-1pm at Pusateri Funeral Home in Clyde, NY followed by a graveside service at Rose Cemetery.

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home. Visit www.legacy.com. 

