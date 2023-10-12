Peronne, Margaret Rose

MACEDON: Formerly of Ontario, NY, passed away on October 11, 2023 at age 89. She was predeceased by her parents, Antoine and Ruth LaFave; sisters, Ruth, Jeanne, and Nancy; brother, Edward.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Ronald Peronne; children, Jim (Kimberly) Smith and Grace (Michael) Jeffers; grandchildren, Sarah, Adam, Erin, and Craig; great grandchildren, Ayden, Gavin, Connor, and Harper; brother-in-law, Chuck Lyttle; several nieces and nephews.

Margaret loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Margaret found joy and friendship through her voluntary work with the Martha Ministry at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-6 PM on Wednesday (October 25) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (October 26), 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Margaret will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Margaret’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.