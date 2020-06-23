Perry, Arleen H.

SARASOTA, FL/ LYONS: Arleen H. Perry, age 99, passed away May 4, 2020, where she lived at the Sunnyside Village Health Center, Sarasota, Florida. Mrs. Perry was born Arleen Elizabeth Heidgerd, February 17, 1921, to Marie (Tomsuden) and Hugo Heidgerd in Brooklyn, New York. She was a 1942 Cornell University graduate with a degree in Home Economics. Like many women of her generation, she wanted to help the war effort and so entered what had previously been a male dominated workforce as a type-writer repair person in Boston, Massachusetts after training with IBM in Rochester. Soon after the war ended in Europe, Arleen married U.S. Army Captain John C. Perry on August 4, 1945. In 1946, the Perrys moved to Lyons to raise their family. They were members of the First Presbyterian Church of Lyons where Arleen served in many capacities including president of the U.P.W. She also taught fourth grade at the North Rose Elementary School for many years before retiring to spend time with her husband and family. In 1991, the Perrys moved to sunny Englewood, Florida. As a member of the Englewood Evangelical Free Church more than twenty years, Arleen again served the Lord there in many ways. After John passed away on July 6, 2000, Arleen moved to Sunnyside Village, a Christian retirement community in Sarasota to be near her sister-in-law, Frances Reddick. Arleen was pre-deceased by her husband John and her daughter Janice Bastian of Lyons in 2004. Survivors include: her son Richard of Athens, Georgia and her daughter Linda (Lee) Hedrick of Castle Rock, Washington; five grandchildren: Kelley (Rob) Borrelli, Matthew (Kendra) Bastian, David Bastian all of Lyons, NY, Brad Hedrick and Amy (Steven) Sherman both of Castle Rock, WA; and fourteen great-grandchildren: Erica, Corey, Colbey, Hunter, Connor, Brady, Jenna, Carson, Genevieve, Emma, Sophia, Selah, Jaxson and Dylan. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.