May 5th 2021, Wednesday
Perry, Debra “Deb”

by WayneTimes.com
May 4, 2021

NEWARK: Debra “Deb” Perry, 63 of Pine Ridge Dr. died Saturday, May 1, 2021. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 7, 11 AM at Elmwood Cemetery, Rt. 14 N. Lyons. Memorials to Homeless Veterans, P.O. Box 10142, Alexandria, VA. 22310, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Deb was born in Owego,  NY. , Sept. 5, 1957, daughter of John & Loretta Fennessey Donnelly. She was a Reading Teacher at Lyons Elementary School for 34 Yrs, retired in 2013.                                           

Survived by son: David of Newark, stepson: Zachary ( Anna Lisa) Perry, of Romulus, step- daughter Kristi Perry of Newark; several aunts, uncles, & cousins. Predeceased by husband Francis ( Butch) Perry in 2011. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. visit www.pusaterifunerals. com

Perry, Debra "Deb"

