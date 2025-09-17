Perry, Irene E. 

WOLCOTT/BUTLER: Irene Perry, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 15, 2025 at her son’s home, with her son by her side.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, September 19 from 11 AM – 1 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Irene was born on January 25, 1929 in Sodus the daughter of the late Fred and Bessie (Heart) Simpson. She was 1948 graduated of Leavenworth School. She worked at many area canning and electrical factories, finally retiring after 28 years of service at Xerox. Irene was an avid bowler, bowling in many area leagues. She found happiness and peace while working in her flower beds. When she was younger she and the other kids, played “weeded beets” this was a family event.

Irene is survived by her daughter Gail (Rick) Gleghorn; sons Jack (Deb) and Donald Hatter; a son-in-law Jerry Harter; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Earnest “Larry”; her Daughter April Harter and daughter-in-law Marie Hatter.