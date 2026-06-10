Perry, Lawrence A.

Lyons---Lawrence A. Perry, 87, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2026, at the Canandaigua VA.

Friends may call from 3-6PM on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at St. Michael’s Church, 3 Holley St. in Lyons. Entombment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde.

Mr. Perry was born in Lyons, on January 9, 1939, the son of the late Anthony and Mary Fratangelo Perry. He was a graduate of Lyons High School. After high school, Larry served his country in the US Navy. He worked at various manufacturing plants over the years; he retired from Silgan Containers. A skilled mechanic by trade, he could fix just about anything. He had a passion for cars and collected many over the years. He was a past president of the Timeless Classic Car Club. He was member of Goosepond Fish and Gun Club as well as the Lyons Rod and Gun Club. He was a long-time member of the American Legion and VFW. He was also involved with the Lyons Elks Lodge #869.

Larry is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Dorothy; a daughter Christine (Larry) Pruner; two grandsons Joshua (Katelin) Perry and Aaron Pruner; two great grandchildren Alivia and Grayson Perry; sister Paula Jean Bergeron; brother Anthony Perry; extended family Larry Lee; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Mark Perry in 1997; a sister Jean Baker. www.keysorfuneralhomes.com