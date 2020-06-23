Obituaries
Perry, Sharon Gail
Due to the COVID 19 outbreak, we delayed the celebration of life for Sharon Gail Perry. We have rescheduled this celebration for Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00- 3:00 pm. It will be held at North Wolcott Christian Church located in North Wolcott New York.
Latest News
Red Cross testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies
For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing...
Newark’s Free Lunch Program’s New Normal
The Newark Free Lunch Program in the basement of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church has a long history of providing...
Two PGCBL Local Standouts Drafted
While there may be no collegiate baseball (for now) being played in Newark or Geneva, there is some good news...
Recent Obituaries
Bouchard, Ronald L.
WILLIAMSON: Went home to be reunited with the love of his life on (Tuesday) June 23, 2020 at age 80....
Perry, Sharon Gail
Due to the COVID 19 outbreak, we delayed the celebration of life for Sharon Gail Perry. We have rescheduled this...
Perry, Arleen H.
SARASOTA, FL/ LYONS: Arleen H. Perry, age 99, passed away May 4, 2020, where she lived at the Sunnyside Village...