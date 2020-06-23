Connect with us
Perry, Sharon Gail

Due to the COVID 19 outbreak, we delayed the celebration of life for Sharon Gail Perry. We have rescheduled this celebration for Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00- 3:00 pm. It will be held at North Wolcott Christian Church located in North Wolcott New York.

