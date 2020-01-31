MANCHESTER/WILLIAMSON: Age 86, passed away at home on Friday, January 17, 2020. Alvin was born June 30, 1933 in Williamson, New York, the son of the late Francis and Esther Peters. Alvin is survived by his stepsons and daughters-in-law, Jonathan (Cindi) Williams and Joseph (Flora) Williams; brother, Edward (Patricia) Peters; sister, Lorraine (Eugene) Weimer; sister-in-law, Donna Peters; grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews Alvin is predeceased by his parents, Francis and Esther Peters; wife Virginia Peters and brother, Laverne Peters. Graveside prayers will be offered 1 PM June 23, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery.