May 10th 2023, Wednesday
Peters, John William III

by WayneTimes.com
May 9, 2023

Age  61, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023.   

John was the son of the late John William Peters II and Hazel Palmter Peters. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Corina Peters.  

He was of the Catholic faith.  He loved camping, hiking, collecting baseball cards, watching sunsets and spending time with his dogs.  But, most of all spending time with his daughter and her family. 

He is survived by his companion, Janet Bushart; two daughters, Cathleen Couturier (Joseph) of Newark, NY, Kristina Peters, NY, NY; son, John Peters (Danielle), of Sodus, NY, eight grandchildren, Emily, Abigail and Silas Couturier, Hailey, Kyliey, Dylan Tyler, and Avery Peters; and one brother. 

Graveside Service will be held June 10th, at 2pm at Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons, NY.  A gathering will be held afterwards.  In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the American Cancer Society.

