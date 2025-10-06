Peters, Tad C. 

January 3,1963 – October 1, 2025

GOODYEAR, AZ/WILLIAMSON, NY:

It is with profound sadness that the family of Tad Christopher Peters announces his passing on October 1st, 2025, in Arizona. He leaves his beloved wife of 26 years, Stephanie, and siblings Jay (Sherry), Peters, Nanette Hance, Ted (Sharon) Peters, Lee (Sharon) Peters, Susan (Craig) DeNagel, Jim (Laurie) Peters, Tim (Cris) Peters, Bert Peters, Kathryn (Randy) Peck and Pamela (Steve) Heald, as well many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Chester and Pearl Orbaker Peters, brother Jon and sister-in-law Christine, brother-in-law Thomas Hance, nephew Scott Hance, infant triplets Jenna, Jake and Jorga Shaver, and mother and father in-law, Ralph and June Kittle.

Tad and Stephanie moved to Arizona in 2009 where Tad discovered the joys of mountain biking. He loved the Thursday night ride and biking with the Estrella gang. Tad was employed as a sales representative at Sunland Asphalt and will be missed by his friends and colleagues. He was also a dedicated member and past Master of Pultneyville Masonic Lodge No. 159 and before moving, a member of the Pultneyville Reformed Church. Tad was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tad’s memory may be made to the Pultneyville Masonic Lodge No. 159, PO Box # 165, Williamson, NY 14589 or the Dollars For Scholars Chester and Pearl Peters Scholarship Fund in memory of Tad, PO Box 195, Williamson, NY 14589.

There will be a Masonic Service at 12:30pm on Saturday, October 18 at Williamson Driftriders, 7639 N. Centenary Road, Sodus, NY, followed by a celebration of life from 1-4 PM.