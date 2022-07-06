Peters, Timothy S.

NEWARK/CLYDE: age 52, died Monday July 4th 2022 at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer.

Friends may call on Sunday July 10 from 1pm to 5pm at Pusateri Funeral Home, 68 Sodus Street in Clyde. Funeral services will be held on Monday July 11th at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 112 Sodus Street in Clyde.

Tim was born in Newark NY and moved to Clyde in 1979. He attended and graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School in 1987. He then attended Cayuga County Community College in Auburn, NY.

After college, he worked for many years at Zappia Vending in Newark until 2001 when he graduated from the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy and joined the Village of Newark Police Department. He then joined the City of Geneva Police Department where he served honorably until his death. As a member of the Geneva Police Department, he served as a Field Training Officer Evidence Technician, Court Officer and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer. He was an avid golfer who scored a hole-in-one at Wayne Hills Country Club. He was a fan of Syracuse Sports and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tim was always there for anyone that needed help and would not hesitate to “give you the shirt off his back”.

He is survived by his loving parents, Gerald and Judith Peters of Clyde. A proud brother, Paul Peters of Clyde. His daughter, Ashley (Edward Moore) Peters, a son Joseph (Sebrina) Peters, his companion L. C. Collins and her children Adeon and Aubree Brewer, grandchildren Elliott Peters and Elizabeth Moore. And his dog, Chloe.

The family wishes to thank the City of Geneva Police Department for all of the support, help, prayers and love we have been shown since Tim became ill. We will never be able to repay all of you for the kindness you have shown us.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wayne County Humane Society or St. John the Evangelist Church in Clyde.