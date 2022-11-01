Petersen, Monica Ann

WOLCOTT: Age 59 passed away on October 28, 2022 in Wolcott, NY.

Monica VanHoute was born in Sodus, NY to Hebert and Catherine VanHoute on November 16, 1963. She went to high school at North Rose/Wolcott High and graduated in 1981. She worked as a Homemaker for 28 years. She enjoyed painting and crafts.

Monica is survived by her husband, Pasquale Conca of Wolcott; her children, Anthony Conca, Giavanna Conca, Herbert and Cathy VanHoute, Jamie Vanhoute, Rebecca VanHoute, Airabelle Brei, Harmony Conca, and Freya Frazier.

Per her wishes there will not be any services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.