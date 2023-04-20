Petersen, Sandra M. (Pattyson)

SODUS: Sandy Petersen, 80, passed away early Wednesday morning April 19, 2023 at Clifton Springs Hospital.

In keeping with Sandy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A graveside service will take place at the Sodus Rural Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sodus Community Library, 17 Maple Ave, Sodus, NY 14551, in her honor.

Sandy was born September 1, 1942 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of the late Raymond and Virginia (Graber) Pattyson. Sandy was the 3rd of 5 children. She was a 1960 graduate of Pine Valley Central School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, cheerleading team, and participated in a Foreign Exchange to Panama. In 1961, she married her high school sweetheart Peter and moved to Sodus. Through the years, Sandy served her community as a school board member, founding member of the Sodus Sports Booster Club, Boy Scout Leader, Chairperson of the Wayne County Fresh Air Fund, and volunteered with Sodus Recreation, Little League Baseball, youth wrestling, and the Public Library System. Sandy enjoyed bowling, antiques, auctions, knitting, endeavors with the Red Hat Ladies, and Mahjong. Once her children were all in school, she worked as an aid at Sodus Schools and later had a career as the office assistant and trainer at Paton’s Supermarket.

Predeceased by her husband Peter H. Petersen, son, Peter D. Petersen, daughter Victoria Marin Pulver. Brothers: LeRoy, Sydney, Ross, and Kirk Pattyson.

Survived by sons Patrick Petersen, Paul (Tara) Petersen, Vaughn Petersen; grandchildren Steven (McKinley) Pulver, Vladimir Hresent (Samantha Nichols), Macy Petersen, Meah Petersen, and great granddaughters Lucy Anne Pulver and Eleanor Pulver, as well as her Fresh Air children Tom and Eric Davis.