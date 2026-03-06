Petrosino, Gloria

ROSE: Gloria Petrosino, 94, of Rose, passed away Wednesday, March 03, 2026. She was born in Greenville, NY, October 27, 1931, daughter of the late William Blank and the late Gertrude Bennet Blank. She had worked in sales at Mary’s Fashion Shop in Clyde. She loved spending time with family and her grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Michael Petrosino in 2007, siblings , Calvin Blank, Ronald Blank, Edith Schaffer,Joan Fletcher, Gerald Blank, son in law, Henry Viniski.

Survived by her children, Bonnie Viniski of Rose, Barry (Lynn) Petrosino of Wolcott, Brian (Sharon) Petrosino of Clyde, brother, Raymond Blank, sisters, Patricia Fonda, Roseanne Parkhurst, Bertha Mettler, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 11, 4:00-6:00 with a funeral service at 6:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, NY 14516 a burial will take place in the spring at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in her name they may do so to the Rose Fire Department, PO Box 63, Rose, NY 14542, or the North Rose United Methodist Church, 5050 N. Main St., North Rose, NY 14516.

