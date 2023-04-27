Powered by Dark Sky
April 27th 2023, Thursday
Petrosino, Michael "Zeke"

April 27, 2023

 SAVANNAH: Michael “Zeke” Petrosino, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on April 26, 2023 at his home at the age of 82. In keeping with Zeke’s wishes there will be no public calling hours. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 10:30am at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Clyde. 

Zeke was born August 29, 1940 in Lyons, New York, son of the late Michael and Helen (Morgan) Petrosino. He was predeceased by his sister, Marge Rugare, his daughter, Jill Fratangelo and his son, Mark Petrosino. 

Zeke is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol (Hansen) Petrosino, his son, Paul and Lori (Cordovani) Petrosino, son-in-law Velio Fratangelo. Zeke has three granddaughters, Amelia and Samantha Petrosino and Ava Fratangelo. 

Zeke was a 1958 graduate of Clyde Central School where he was later inducted into the Clyde Sports Hall of Fame. He owned the Town Barber Shop in Savannah, working as a barber for about 50 years. Zeke served in the Army Reserve and was a member of the American Legion. He was an avid runner, earned a black belt in karate and always enjoyed gardening.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Rochester Regional Health Hospice Care, 330 Monroe Ave., Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14607, or Alliance 180, Alliance180.org, PO Box 194, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Recent Obituaries

