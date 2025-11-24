Petrus, Freda L. (Norris)

12-31-1936 – 11-21-2025

CLYDE: Freda L. (Norris) Petrus, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 21.

Freda was born in South Butler to the late Richard and Charlotte (Shove) Norris. Freda was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother and friend. Freda loved reminiscing about her times as a dispatcher for the Village of Clyde, babysitting and cooking for all the locals. She stayed home, raised her children and was a devoted NY Giants fan.

Freda is survived by her son, Richard J. Petrus Jr, daughters Patty LaVere, Mary Anne (Ed) Roche, Donna (Tim) Munson and Charlene (Marty) McKinney, daughter in law, Andrea Petrus. Grandchildren; Anitra (Lavar), Gregory, Charisse (Stephen), Alicia (Charles), Daniel, Bryan (Carrie), Dangia (Aleseo), Amanda (Ben), Becki (Luke), Richard (Joanna), Audrey, Marty, Trish (Rob), Deidra (Mike), Adrianna (Crue), Marissa and Rocco. 36 great-grandchildren. Brother, Jack (Judy) Norris, several nieces and nephews.

Freda is predeceased by her parents, husband, Richard, son, Charles John, son in law, Jerry LaVere, sisters; Leona, Frances and Joyce, brothers; Richard, Frank, Donald and Robert.

Friends may call to Pusateri Funeral Home in Clyde on Wednesday, November 26th from 9 to 10:30 AM. Funeral mass 11 AM at St. John’s Catholic Church then burial to follow at St. John’s Cemetery. Friends are invited to the Clyde VFW following the burial.

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home.