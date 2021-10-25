Pettit, LeRoy Edwin (“Unc”)

WOLCOTT: Age 83, passed away on October 18, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was born in Butler, NY on April 17, 1938 to Clifton R. and Laura M. Dobbin Pettit.
He requested no services be held!
He served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1967 where he was an electrician. He then went on to wear many hats as a TV repairman, contractor, mayor, volunteer fireman as well as other public service roles in Wolcott, NY
LeRoy is survived by his daughter, Tammy Pettit McDonald; grandsons, Morgan McDonald and Riker McDonald; granddaughter, Karina McDonald; sisters, Rhoanna Yasso, Mary Steighler and Laurie (Richard) Mitchell, as well as extended family. He was predeceased by his son, David LeRoy Pettit; his brothers, Robert, Clifton “Sonny”, Howard and Leslie “Duke”; and sisters, Emmagene and Margaret.
