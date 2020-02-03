Petty-Breen, Beverly

MACEDON/NEWARK: Age 90, died Friday (January 31, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital. Beverly was born on August 25, 1929 in DeWitt, New York, the daughter of the late Nelson and Minnie Laws West. She was a 1948 graduate of Palmyra High School and is a member of the Western Presbyterian Church in Palmyra. She had been a long time resident of Newark and more recently of Palmyra and Macedon. Bev was a long time employee of Carr Lumber and the Newark Housing Authority. She was a member of the Newark Fire Department Auxiliary and was an active member of the Past Presidents Group. Bev enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and she loved to dance. While residing at Parkwood Heights in Macedon, she sang in their choir and liked to play cards. She is survived by four children Steven Petty, of Apex, NC, Cheryl (Gary) VanHarken of Newark, Terri (Scott) Pearce of Canandaigua and Lori (Richard) Healy of Newark; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister Patricia VerPlank, of Palmyra and brother Robert West of Rochester; a daughter-in-law Sherry Petty of Pensacola, FL; several nieces and nephews. Beverly was predeceased by her husbands Herbert Petty in 1992 and James Breen, Sr. in 2013; a son Gordon Wayne Petty in 2014. Friends may call from 2- 4 PM on Wednesday (February 5th) at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1120 South Goodman Street, Rochester, New York 14620. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com