Petty, Keith A.

LYONS: Age 66, passed away June 7th 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Amy (Venette) Petty; his daughters, Brandie (Henry Martin) and Ashley (Shane Williamson); grandchildren who he loved dearly Faith (Alan Mack), Liam and Reily Martin, Lily and Dash Williamson; sister, Kimberly Kulp; and brothers, Kevin and Arthur Petty.

He was born in Rochester N.Y. Keith was the son of the late, Arthur and Ethel (Leveson) Petty. He graduated from Sodus School. He was recently retired from Henkel (Zotos Intl.)

He was a 25-year life member of the Sodus Point Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, Nascar (anything for racing) camping, gathering with friends and family, bonfires and motorcycles.

There will be a Pig Roast/Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 11th 2022 with a Fire Department service starting at 3pm at his home, 3951 Wayne Center Road Lyons NY 14489. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in his memory to the Sodus Point Fire Department, 8364 Bay St #139, Sodus Point, NY 14555. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.