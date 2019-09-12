Petty, Miriam Ann

NEWARK/LYONS: Miriam Ann Petty 63 , died peacefully on September 10 , 2019 at Strong Neuro ICU from a illness. Friends may call on Friday September 20, 2019 , 2-4, & 6-8 pm at the Boeheim – Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. Funeral service will be on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11 am, at Newlife Outreach Church, 103 William St., Lyons. Burial will be at South Lyons Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Neuro Medicine Unit 1200 at Strong Memorial Hospital 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester , NY. 14642, in memory of Miriam Petty. Miriam was born on Thursday July 12, 1956 to Maxine (Kinney) Small and the late Rev. Charles Small. Miriam was very gifted. She loved to sing and dance. Miriam enjoyed everything she did. She mostly enjoyed being with her grandkids, nieces, and nephews. She is survived by her mother Maxine Small; her husband Pearlie Petty; sisters Joan Small, Loraine Small, Beatrice (Dennis) Elliott; brother Herbie (Melissa) Small; children Toshia (Willie) Sirmons, Kinshasa Monique (Patrick) Snider, son Stephon Petty, & step son Pearlie Petty Jr.; Special niece and nephew Kimiko Scott and Adian Elliott; grandchildren Shaquest Richardson, Mathias (TJ) Smith Jr., Damon Hunter Jr., Jawil Sirmons, Major Snider, Jarell Petty, several nieces and nephews and friends. Predeceased by her father Rev. Charles H. Small , and her mother and father in law Hiawatha and Pearlie Petty Sr. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com