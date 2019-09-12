Obituaries
Petty, Miriam Ann
NEWARK/LYONS: Miriam Ann Petty 63 , died peacefully on September 10 , 2019 at Strong Neuro ICU from a illness. Friends may call on Friday September 20, 2019 , 2-4, & 6-8 pm at the Boeheim – Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. Funeral service will be on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11 am, at Newlife Outreach Church, 103 William St., Lyons. Burial will be at South Lyons Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Neuro Medicine Unit 1200 at Strong Memorial Hospital 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester , NY. 14642, in memory of Miriam Petty. Miriam was born on Thursday July 12, 1956 to Maxine (Kinney) Small and the late Rev. Charles Small. Miriam was very gifted. She loved to sing and dance. Miriam enjoyed everything she did. She mostly enjoyed being with her grandkids, nieces, and nephews. She is survived by her mother Maxine Small; her husband Pearlie Petty; sisters Joan Small, Loraine Small, Beatrice (Dennis) Elliott; brother Herbie (Melissa) Small; children Toshia (Willie) Sirmons, Kinshasa Monique (Patrick) Snider, son Stephon Petty, & step son Pearlie Petty Jr.; Special niece and nephew Kimiko Scott and Adian Elliott; grandchildren Shaquest Richardson, Mathias (TJ) Smith Jr., Damon Hunter Jr., Jawil Sirmons, Major Snider, Jarell Petty, several nieces and nephews and friends. Predeceased by her father Rev. Charles H. Small , and her mother and father in law Hiawatha and Pearlie Petty Sr. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Latest News
Earth, Wind and Fire Exhibit at Wayne Arts
Wayne County Council for the Arts Presents “EARTH, WIND AND FIRE”, an exhibit, running from September 5 to October 12,...
County Clerk’s office announces Evening Hours for Passports and Pistol Permit Process
Wayne County Clerk Mike Jankowski has announced that the County Clerk’s Office will be holding two nights of special evening...
High School Varsity tennis in full swing for the season
Recent Obituaries
Lancaster, Elizabeth A.
ONTARIO: Elizabeth passed away on September 11, 2019 at age 52. She is survived by her loving husband of 29...
Brownell, Dorothy M.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Wednesday) September 11, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband: Clark L....
Gentile, Sally J. (Vanderwall)
NEWARK: Entered into rest on September 11, 2019, at the age of 69. She is survived by her children, Erin...