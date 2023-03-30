Petty, Viola E. 

NORTH ROSE: Viola E. Petty, 77, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. She was born in West Virginia, daughter of the late Earl Travis and Eileen Clark Travis. She loved playing games on her phone including solitaire and words with friends, she also enjoyed sewing , and talking on the phone with friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Petty, daughters, Jeanette (Dave Hudson) Lewis of North Rose, Faith (Jeff) Howell of Clyde, sons, Keith Petty of Florida, Aaron Petty of Syracuse, and Luke (Tabatha) Petty of North Rose, 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be Saturday, April 1, 11:00-1:00 with a service to follow at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, burial to follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Viola’s name they may do so to the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695 School St., Clyde, NY 14433.
