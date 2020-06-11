Obituaries
Pfeil, Joan A.
MACEDON: Joan passed away at home on June 9, 2020 at age 81. Joan is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of nearly 61 years, Lanny Pfeil; sister, Shirley (Peter) Gannon; daughters, Janet (Thomas) Krest and Julie (Gregory) Wilsey; grandchildren, Joshua (Jamie) Krest, Jonathan (Olivia) Krest, Dana Wilsey, Renee Wilsey; great grandchild, Lucas Krest. Joan was a long-time resident of Macedon and had a generous and kind heart for family and volunteering. She was a 50-year member of Macedon Garden Club. Joan handcrafted tray favors for Meals on Wheels and Parkwood Heights senior community, volunteered at Macedon Elementary school for 8 years, and volunteered at the Macedon Public Library organizing the children’s summer craft projects. Above all Joan was a devoted wife, mother, nana, and great-grandmother. Her ashes will be placed during a private family ceremony at White Haven Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be determined.Please consider making a contribution in Joan’s memory to Macedon Public Library 30 West Main Street Macedon, NY 14502. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
