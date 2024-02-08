Pfeil, Lanny R. 

MACEDON: Lanny passed away on February 5, 2024 at age 85. He was predeceased by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of nearly 61 years, Joan.

Lanny is survived by his daughters, Janet (Thomas) Krest and Julie (Gregory) Wilsey; grandchildren, Joshua (Jamie) Krest, Jonathan (Olivia) Krest, Dana Wilsey, and Renee Wilsey; great grandchildren, Lucas Krest and Charlie Krest; siblings, Lana Leckie, Joel (Anna) Pfeil, and Phillip (Carol) Pfeil; several nieces and nephews.

Lanny was a long-time resident of Macedon and had a generous and kind heart for family and friends. He also had a lively sense of humor. Growing up, he had a love of cars which led him to a career as a mechanic at Mernan Chevrolet in Buffalo, NY. After all his tools were stolen, he was fortunately offered a position in the parts department at Palmyra Motors. He also worked as the Parts Manager at O’Connor Chevrolet, Hallman’s Chevrolet, and Hoselton Chevrolet. Lanny loved playing softball even in the 50 and older league. He was active in the local youth baseball program as an assistant coach for his grandsons’ teams. He made many new friends while living at Parkwood Heights and especially enjoyed the company of the breakfast bunch. Lanny was a member of the United States Army and was a current member of the American Legion.

All are welcome to gather in celebration for Lanny and Joan from 4-7 PM on Friday (February 16) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A private burial will take place in White Haven Memorial Park in the Spring.

Contributions in Lanny’s memory may be directed to Lollypop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Lanny’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.