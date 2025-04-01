Phelps, Audre P. 

MARION/NEWARK: Entered into rest on March 28, 2025 at the age of 70. Predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Ellena; stepson, Paul; sister, Elaine;. Survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Harry; son, Nicholas (Jolene) Colon; stepsons, Michael (Jody)Phelps Sr., and Harris

(Sarah) Phelps; grandchildren, Noah, Elijah, Abram, Michael Jr., Liam, Payton, and Charlotte; siblings, Janet (Fred), Loran (Patty) Anita, Cindy (Bernie), John (Laura) Elizabeth; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Audrey was a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service in the town Marion for 37 years. She had a zest for life. She enjoyed traveling, serving in her church, and spending time with her family. Audrey was a member of the Phelps Croquet Club and Community Bible Study.

Friends and family are invited to call 2pm-4pm, Saturday, April 12th, at Faith Fellowship Church, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505 (formerly Second Reformed) where the service will be held 4pm immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the Faith Fellowship Church. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com