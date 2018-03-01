Friday, March 2, 2018
Obituaries

Philbrick, Ronald F.

Wayne TimesWayne Times

WALWORTH: Age 53, of, passed away on February 27, 2018. Survived by daughter, Kacey; step children James and Chelsea Peckham; fiance Bobbie Spollio; parents Frederick and Judith Philbrick; sisters Laura Philbrick and Kim (Rick) Martin, nephew Matthew Lowe; nieces Allison Lowe and Meghan & Brenna Martin; grandnephew Domenic DellaFave. Ron will be remembered for his kind and compassionate heart. He was generous and always willing to help a friend in need. His sense of humor and the laughter he provided will be greatly missed by his family. His heart was wrapped around the little finger’s of his beloved daughter Kacey (Tink) and fiance Bobbie. They were his world. Ron is rejoicing with the Lord now. We will miss him desperately every day but rest in the blessed assurance that one day we will be reunited. We are so grateful for the kind and loving care provided to him by the doctors and nurses at the hospital. He was kept comfortable and at peace because of their loving care. With thankful hearts we praise God for that. Calling hours Saturday 1-3 PM with service to follow at 3 PM both at Falvo Funeral Home, 1295 Fairport Nine Mile Pt. Rd. (Rte. 250) Webster. Interment private.

Related Stories

Obituaries

VanAcker-Hittle, Mary Kathryn

Wayne TimesWayne Times
SODUS: Mary Kathryn, age 93 went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 1, 2018 surrounded by her family at the Clifton Springs Hospital. She was predeceased by her husbands, Kenneth VanAcker and Edward Hittle. Mary is survived by her children; Nancy (Paul) Meade of Marion, David (Susan-“Sam”) Van Acker of North Rose and Allan (Cheryl) VanAcker of Williamson, her grandchildren; Lisa Dye (David Hoppe) of Marion, Heather (Mark) Fraser of New Jersey, Charity VanAcker (Brett Tennent-Brown) of Australia, Courtney VanAcker of S. Carolina, Amy (Brad) Pike of Caledonia,...
Obituaries

Rosario, Mary Catherine (Liddiard)

Wayne TimesWayne Times
LYONS/WEBSTER: Age 66, of Webster, N.Y., passed away on February 22, 2018. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She always had kind words of wisdom and encouragement. A very spiritual woman with the love of God. She was always willing to say a prayer for anyone in need and had a healing touch. A very unique woman in her way. She is survived by sons Paul Laberge, Brian (Stacy) Laberge, Jason C. Brown; daughters Marcia (Rasheema)Wynn, Marissa Bellew; uncle, Lauren (Veronica) Liddiard; sisters Barb (Clyde) Wages, Christine...
Obituaries

DeWandel, Richard W.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
NEWARK: Age 88, passed away Tues. February 27, 2018 at DeMay Living Center. He was born in Clifton Springs on December 18, 1929, son of Leo and Josephine Goebert DeWandel. He served in the US Army for 4 years in Alaska and FT. Jay. He worked 20 years, at Rexham box factory and retired from the Wayne County Highway Dept. with 20 years of service. While his family was young he enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating and in his retirement traveled coast to coast with his wife Margaret in their...