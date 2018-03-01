Philbrick, Ronald F.

WALWORTH: Age 53, of, passed away on February 27, 2018. Survived by daughter, Kacey; step children James and Chelsea Peckham; fiance Bobbie Spollio; parents Frederick and Judith Philbrick; sisters Laura Philbrick and Kim (Rick) Martin, nephew Matthew Lowe; nieces Allison Lowe and Meghan & Brenna Martin; grandnephew Domenic DellaFave. Ron will be remembered for his kind and compassionate heart. He was generous and always willing to help a friend in need. His sense of humor and the laughter he provided will be greatly missed by his family. His heart was wrapped around the little finger’s of his beloved daughter Kacey (Tink) and fiance Bobbie. They were his world. Ron is rejoicing with the Lord now. We will miss him desperately every day but rest in the blessed assurance that one day we will be reunited. We are so grateful for the kind and loving care provided to him by the doctors and nurses at the hospital. He was kept comfortable and at peace because of their loving care. With thankful hearts we praise God for that. Calling hours Saturday 1-3 PM with service to follow at 3 PM both at Falvo Funeral Home, 1295 Fairport Nine Mile Pt. Rd. (Rte. 250) Webster. Interment private.