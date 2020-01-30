Phillips, Beatrice M. 

CLIFTON SPRINGS/NEWARK: Beatrice M. Phillips, 92 died Tuesday (January 28, 2020) at the Vienna Gardens in Phelps. A Memorial service and celebration of life will be announced for a later date. Memorials, in her name, may be made to either St. John’s Episcopal Church, 32 East Main Street, Clifton Springs, New York 14432 or the Clifton Springs Library, 4 Railroad Avenue, Clifton Springs, New York 14432. Beatrice was born in Buffalo on April 27, 1927, the daughter of the late Oscar and Jesse Sheard Lange. She was a member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church and volunteered with their women’s origination. She had also been active with the Eastern Star, Newark Garden Club and the Red Hat Society. Beatrice had worked a few years at the Newark Development Center. Before that, she was busy raising her ten children. Beatrice enjoyed life and her family. She loved to make them gifts and also was an avid reader. She is survived by children, Thomas of Sodus, Patricia ( Bernard) Pulver of Canandaigua, Pamela Phillips of Newark, David, (Betsy) of Manchester, Suzanne Phillips of Newark and Jeffrey (Patty) of Albuquerque, NM; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandson; two daughter-in-laws Patricia and Josie Phillips; a son-in-law Frank All; many nieces and nephews. Beatrice was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2000, children Robert Jr., Michael, Sharon All and Patrick; siblings Robert Lange, Edith Lory and Eleanor LaFrance. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com