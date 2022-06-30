Phillips, Joyce B.

WATERLOO: Joyce B. Phillips, 87. It is with loving and peaceful hearts we share that as of Friday (June 10, 2022), Joyce is now home basking in our heavenly Father’s arms.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday (July 15) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home in Waterloo, NY. The memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday (July 16) at the funeral home. The committal service will follow in South Lyons Cemetery, 8202 Gristmill Drive, Lyons, NY. Following the committal service, a Celebration of Life luncheon will be from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Waterloo VFW, 29 W. Elisha St., Waterloo, NY. The main dishes for the luncheon will be catered and side-dishes, deserts and other family favorites will be provided by family and friends in a potluck style meal, along with a cash bar. All are welcome to attend and share their stories and remembrances of Joyce.

In lieu of flowers, please consider helping the family make a donation in Joyce’s honor to these two charities that represent some of her passions in life – children and elephants. Brave Beginnings (www.bravebeginnings.org) a charitable organization that helps ensure that vital neonatal equipment and funding is available to hospitals across America to make sure all premature babies receive the care they require. Joyce herself was a three-pound baby. The other organization is The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee (www.elephants.com) a charitable organization that provides captive elephants with a safe haven dedicated to their wellbeing. Proceeds donated in Joyce’s honor should be earmarked for an elephant named Sukari, whose Swahili name means “sweet as sugar” – just like Joyce was! Family and friends can use the sanctuary’s online “elecam” to follow Joyce’s adopted elephant for many years to come.

Joyce was born May 8, 1935, in Romulus, NY. She lived most of her life in the Finger Lakes area. Joyce’s passions in her life were God and family. She and her late husband, Frank, were the owners and operators of a “Mom and Pop” store, The General Store, on Canal St., in Lyons, NY.

When Joyce was not working and being a wife, mother, or grandmother, she enjoyed collecting elephants, shopping, bingo, flower gardening, fishing, puzzles, a good book, music (especially opera), going to the casino, and having dinner out with family.

She is survived by 15 children – seven biological and eight step. Joyce’s children are Beverly (Charles) Smith of Florida, Clayton (Lisa Leubener) Page of Seneca Falls, NY, David Page, Sr. of Waterloo, NY, Shirley (Lee Hicks) Mumford of Waterloo, NY, Linda (Michael) Anthony of Forestport, NY, Timothy (Doris Catchings) Page of Waterloo, NY, and Daniel (Michelle Hall) Dressing, Jr. of Waterloo, NY; Joyce’s step-children are Cynthia (Shane) Loncosky of Waterloo, NY, Christine Roberts of Waterloo, NY, Francis Phillips, III of Lyons, NY, Betsy (Robert) Baldwin of Homer, NY, Joseph (Julie) Phillips, Sr. of Cato, NY, Todd (Melanie) Phillips of Auburn, NY, Kimberly (David) Krieger of Seneca Falls, NY, and William DeLarm of Montezuma, NY; sisters Ada Cool of Geneva, NY and Arlene Thompson of Waterloo, NY; many nieces and nephews. Joyce has five generations worth of biological grandchildren (138 in total) and two generations of step-grandchildren (30 in total).

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Elizabeth Pollic; her step-father Bernice Lum; widowed by husbands Francis “Frank” Phillips, Jr. and Daniel J. Dressing, Sr.; beloved daughter Wendy A. Dressing; grandsons Steven and Michael Mumford; step-grandson SSG Francis G. Phillips IV; sisters Jean Vreeland, Wanda Walberger, and Margaret “Peggy” Ridley.

Remembrances and condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.