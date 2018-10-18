Phillips, Robert A. Jr.  

EL PASO, TX/NEWARK, NY: Entered into rest on September 18, 2018 at the age of 69. He is predeceased by his father, Robert A, Sr.; brother, Mike Phillips; sister, Sharon All, and niece, Lisa DeLyser. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Pat (Richards); son, Scott (Sarah) Phillips; daughter, Andrea (Sam) Jenkins; mother, Beatrice Phillips; grandchildren Bailey French, Ashley Gilmore and Candice Gilmore; brothers, Tom, David (Betsy) and Jeff (Patty); sisters, Pat (Bernie) Pulver, Pam Phillips and Sue Phillips sister-in-law Josie Phillips and brother-in-law Frank All; and several nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Clifton Springs, NY on Friday, Nov. 2 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Santa Teresa War Eagles Museum 8012 Airport Rd. Santa Teresa, NM 88008 or Western Hills UMC Food Truck Fund 524 Thunderbird Dr., El Paso, TX. 79912 Memorial Service and Celebration of Life services took place at Western United Methodist Church, El Paso Texas and Santa Teresa War Eagles Museum where he was an avid volunteer. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com