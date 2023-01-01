Phillips, Sharon L. 

LYONS/FL: Entered into rest peacefully on December 30, 2022 at age 74.
Predeceased by son: Mark Newcombe
Sharon was an avid gardener, excellent boat captain, chef, adored wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a kind person who loved all animals, birds and butterflies.
Survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Randy; daughter: Shelley (Alan) Gaston; grandchildren: Eric (Jessica) and Michael (Audrey Thurley) Gaston; mother: Wilma Smith; many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations in loving memory of Sharon can be made to: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.
A special thank you to Rochester Regional Hospice: Melissa, Jean, Kim and Dr. Herman for the excellent care given to Sharon.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
PALMYRA: Tyler A. Brongo died unexpectedly in his home on December 27 at age 41. Tyler was born on August 14, 1981 in Rochester, New York. He was predeceased by his father, Ralph T. Brongo. Tyler is survived by his mother, Linda Brongo, his siblings, Ralph (Holly) Brongo and Lara Brongo (Krishna) Pacifici, nephews Devin […]