Phillips, Sharon L. 

LYONS/FL: Entered into rest peacefully on December 30, 2022 at age 74.

Predeceased by son: Mark Newcombe

Sharon was an avid gardener, excellent boat captain, chef, adored wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a kind person who loved all animals, birds and butterflies.

Survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Randy; daughter: Shelley (Alan) Gaston; grandchildren: Eric (Jessica) and Michael (Audrey Thurley) Gaston; mother: Wilma Smith; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations in loving memory of Sharon can be made to: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

A special thank you to Rochester Regional Hospice: Melissa, Jean, Kim and Dr. Herman for the excellent care given to Sharon.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com