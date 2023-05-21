Phillips, Willard H. 

WOLCOTT: Willard Phillips, 70, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at his home.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or burial. A celebration of his life will be at a time to be announced.

Willard was born on December 23, 1952 in Tonawanda, the son of the late Leonard and Anita (Wagner) Phillips. He worked at Owens Glass in Fulton and after retiring he was a bar back at Del Lago Casino.

Willard loved hanging out with his brothers and sisters and he loved to go hunting, fishing camping; he also liked to make people laugh. He truly enjoyed the Adirondacks and going to the steam pageant in Canandaigua. He also loved his tractor and being outside tinkering on anything and everything. He also enjoyed crosswords and reading the newspaper. He was passionate about NASCAR and his NEWS, going to auctions and collecting windups. Last but not least he loved hanging out with his family and friends and being around his dog, Daisy and his cat, Ralphy.

He is survived by his sons; Jack (Karen) Winter, Willard (Terry Costa) and Leonard (Sandra) Phillips; daughters; Lynn (Joe Sherman) Phillips and Liz (Rick) Lewis and grandchildren Kyra, Lennon ,Lasander, Jessie, JamisDean, Ryan, Domonick, Modina, Tyler, Joey, Molly, Kevin, Emma, Leah, Jamal and Rickey; three great grandchildren; several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Willard was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Diane (Holland).