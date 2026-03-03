What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Pickard, Peter J. 

March 3, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

March 23, 1967 - February 27, 2026

MARTVILLE: Peter Pickard, 58, passed away Friday, February 27, 2026 at Oswego Hospital with his family by his side.

Friends and family are invited a memorial service, Saturday, March 21 at Noon at the First Baptist Church, 6025 New Hartford Street, Wolcott. A celebration of Pete’s life will follow at the church. A private burial will be in the summer.

Peter was born on March 23, 1967, in Sodus, the son of David R. Pickard Sr. and Judy C. (Hyde) Pickard. A self‑employed contractor, he proudly called himself “a jack of all trades and master of none.” He took great satisfaction in helping anyone who needed a hand, and he was happiest when he was doing something useful for others.

 When his family could convince him to take time off, Peter loved spending time with his grandchildren, camping, or heading out on motorcycle outings with his brother Pat. The two participated in many charity rides over the years, something Peter took great pride in.

Peter is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Eric) Forbes; grandchildren Ava and Hunter Forbes; his mother, Judy (Bill Nickels); his sister, Annette (Richard) Sincerbeax; his brothers David (Jackie Sincerbeaux), Pat (Ethel Shaffer), and Clark (Terri Francis) Pickard; and Laurie’s children—Brandy and Christopher—whom he loved as his own. He is also survived by several additional grandchildren and great‑grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his life partner, Laurie Reis, and his father, David Pickard Sr.

