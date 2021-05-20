Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 21st 2021, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Pickering, Kathleen M.

by WayneTimes.com
May 20, 2021

LYONS: Kathleen M. Pickering, 66, passed away on May 18, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital.  

Friends may call on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9-11 AM at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY  14620.

Kathy was born on October 20, 1954 the daughter of the late Robert and Lillian Goodman Hauf in Lyons, NY.  She was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1974.  For 15 years, she was a packer at UltraLife Batteries in Newark.  In 2012, she retired and dedicated herself to being a grandmother.  

She is survived by her husband Gordon Pickering; a daughter Denise (Jon) Moore of Syracuse; a son Charles (Rebecca) Pickering of Syracuse; four grandchildren Alexis Moore, Corey, Charlie and Lilly Pickering; a brother Robert (Rebecca) Hauf of Marion.  

keysorfuneralhomes.com 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Pickering, Kathleen M.

LYONS: Kathleen M. Pickering, 66, passed away on May 18, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital.   Friends may call on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9-11 AM at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of […]

Read More
Riviello, Mrs. Phyllis A.

CLYDE: Mrs. Phyllis A. Riviello (Fifi), 88, of 98 Sibley St. Clyde, NY, gained her angel wings on Sunday May 16th, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. At her request there will be no prior calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial and a celebration […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square