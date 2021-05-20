Pickering, Kathleen M.

LYONS: Kathleen M. Pickering, 66, passed away on May 18, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends may call on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9-11 AM at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620.

Kathy was born on October 20, 1954 the daughter of the late Robert and Lillian Goodman Hauf in Lyons, NY. She was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1974. For 15 years, she was a packer at UltraLife Batteries in Newark. In 2012, she retired and dedicated herself to being a grandmother.

She is survived by her husband Gordon Pickering; a daughter Denise (Jon) Moore of Syracuse; a son Charles (Rebecca) Pickering of Syracuse; four grandchildren Alexis Moore, Corey, Charlie and Lilly Pickering; a brother Robert (Rebecca) Hauf of Marion.

