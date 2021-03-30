Piekunka, Mary (Gaudino)

SODUS: Age 92, died March 27, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Together with her husband Sigmund (Ernie) they operated Piekunka Cleaners and Laundromat. She was an active member of the Sodus community. She and her husband received the Sodus Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award 2006 and were also recognized on the floor of the New York State Senate and the U. S. House of Representatives for their contributions to their community. Survived by six children Vincent (Gabrielle), Bradenton, FL; James (Carol), Goshen, IN; Grace Patterson, Lexington, KY; Joseph, Cortland, NY; Thomas (Joy), Webster, NY; and Ann (Wally) Holloway, Lexington, KY, nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several close cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband of 57 years and a great-grandson.

Friends may call Friday, April 9, 4-7 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 10 at 10:30 AM at Church of the Epiphany, 105 West Main Street, Sodus. Interment Sodus Rural Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to the Church of the Epiphany, Sodus Town Ambulance Corps, or to the Sodus Community Library.