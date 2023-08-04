Pierce, Cabel Russell

NEWARK:Cabel Russell Pierce, 48, of Newark, New York, died suddenly from a heart attack in the evening of August 1, 2023. At home, his loved ones and the medical personnel who responded provided selfless care in hopes of saving him. Cabel was a husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend and is survived by his wife, Teri Chantos Pierce, his son, Talyn Everett Thomas and daughter, Marek Jo Louise; his parents, Marilou and Will Pierce of Fayetteville, New York; his brother Derek Everett (Courtney), and nieces Etta and Cora; along with his sister, Becca Pierce Hobbs, and nephew Jacoby.

Cabel was born on Staten Island, later graduated in 1993 from Jamesville-DeWitt high school, attended Cortland State University and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, stationed in San Diego, California where he met his wife, Teri. He was currently employed by SGS North America Inc. as an Operational Integrity Business Partner and was committed to establishing both a safe work environment and an easy going atmosphere where his coworkers could be successful.

Cabel was the middle child: he acted as both a bridge and a spark, always aimed to reconcile challenging situations and moved on with ease and grace. Whether in the outdoors, on athletic playing fields, exploring new and favorite locations like Sodus Point and Cape Cod, or merely relaxing at home with his family and dogs, Cabel looked to find the best in every opportunity while enjoying it to the fullest. His sense of humor, mischievous nature and thoughtful perspective will be missed in the future and now simply exist as memories. Be reminded in his passing to start and end each day with love.

This Saturday, August 5th, there will be an 11 a.m. memorial service at St. Ann’s Catholic Church (104 Academy Street, Manlius, NY, 13104) for any who would like to remember and honor Cabel in this manner. Donations made to benefit the JD Lacrosse program (jdbooster.org) would make him smile.

