Pierce, George M.

MACEDON: George died on Friday, March 2, 2018. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Ginni; daughter, Carol (Michael) Pierce Durako; son, David W. (Tracy) Pierce; grandchildren, Maris Duracko Overcash and Corey (Lauren) Durako, and Laura (Max) Pierce Little; great grandchildren, Blake and Evan Overcash and Brody and Taylor Durako. A celebration of his life will be held at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY on Saturday (March 24) at 11 AM. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Louis Church, S. Main St., Pittsford, NY on Tuesday, April 3 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Macedon Center Fire Department, 2481 Canandaigua Rd., Macedon, NY 14502 or Macedon Public Library, 30 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502 or James R. Hickey Post 120, 132 Cuyler St., Palmyra, NY 14522. For a complete obituary or to leave a message, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.