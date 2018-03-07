Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Pierce, George M.

MACEDON: George died on Friday, March 2, 2018. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Ginni; daughter, Carol (Michael) Pierce Durako; son, David W. (Tracy) Pierce; grandchildren, Maris Duracko Overcash and Corey (Lauren) Durako, and Laura (Max) Pierce Little; great grandchildren, Blake and Evan Overcash and Brody and Taylor Durako. A celebration of his life will be held at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY on Saturday (March 24) at 11 AM. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Louis Church, S. Main St., Pittsford, NY on Tuesday, April 3 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Macedon Center Fire Department, 2481 Canandaigua Rd., Macedon, NY 14502 or Macedon Public Library, 30 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502 or James R. Hickey Post 120, 132 Cuyler St., Palmyra, NY 14522. For a complete obituary or to leave a message, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.

Obituaries

Bushwood, James F.

ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 5, 2018 at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn, on February 21, 2014. Survived by is sons, Thomas and Timothy (Rhonda) Bushwood; granddaughters, Ashley (Josh) Pollack and Amanda Bushwood; step-granddaughters, Mary Jo (Dan) Evans and Tracey (Darrell) Burns; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Emma and Mackenna; sisters-in-law, Nancy Smith and Rita Scheg; brother-in-law Bob Scheg; extended family and friends. James was brought up farming and took great pride, and joy, in his gardening. He was a Xerox retiree who had been...
Obituaries

Brogan, Robert James

WEBSTER: Formerly of Chester, Vermont passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving family by his side, on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the age of 88. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Pauline Brogan & his 2nd wife Kathleen Brogan. Robert is survived by his children, Kim Bobak, James Brogan, Kelly Dannenberg, Carol Brew Reilly, Kathy Brew, and Marguerite Janto; Grandchildren, Kathy Jackson, Gerard Krempasky, Christine Watson, Michael Schwartz, James Bobak, Ryan Dannenberg, Meghan Dannenberg, Clifford Reilly Jr., Connor Brogan, Anna Brogan, Corrie Janto, and Clare Brogan;...
Obituaries

Garland, Marvin D.

CLYDE: Age 76, passed away on Sunday, March 4,2018 at House of John in Clifton Springs, with his wife by his side. Marvin was born on February 7,1942 in Clyde, NY, a son to the late John W. and Ellen M. Smith Garland. He worked for Xerox Corporation for over 34 years. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years, stationed in San Antonio, Texas and was a member of the American Legion. He loved being on his farm, raising cows and goats and having his beloved...
Obituaries

Stoughtenger, Ruth

WOLCOTT: Age 94, passed away at her home Monday, February, 26, 2018, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born in Victory, the daughter of the late Leonard Devol, and Anna Slover Devol. Ruth enjoyed gardening, flowers, fishing, and spending time with her family. Prior to her retirement she was employed at Durkee Foods in Wolcott, she was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Wolcott for many years. Ruth is predeceased by her husband of over fifty years, Gerald Stoughtenger, sisters, Laura, June, brothers, Bobby, Johnny, David, William,...